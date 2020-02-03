 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Rohit Sharma Rates MS Dhoni As "Best Captain India Has Seen"

Updated: 03 February 2020 19:26 IST

Describing the quality which makes MS Dhoni different, Rohit Sharma said that he knows how to keep calm and composed under difficult situations.

Rohit Sharma Rates MS Dhoni As "Best Captain India Has Seen"
Rohit Sharma said MS Dhoni is the "most successful Indian captain" to have led the side. © AFP

MS Dhoni's absence from the field has sparked speculations surrounding his future with the Indian team and many believe it is the right time for him to call curtains on his international career. Among many things which divide people's opinions is the question that 'Is Dhoni India's best-ever captain?'. Indian opener Rohit Sharma had his say on this matter and rated Dhoni as the "best captain India has seen". Heaping praise on Dhoni's long list of achievements, Rohit said that the wicketkeeper-batsman is "the most successful Indian captain" to have led the side as he has won all three major ICC trophies.

"MS Dhoni is the one who has been like that. It's in-born. It has helped him to make such good decisions on the field and now you see he is the most successful Indian captain with all three ICC trophies with him and many IPL titles as well," Rohit said in one of the episodes of the online chat show Curly Tales.

Describing the quality which makes Dhoni different from others, Rohit said that he knows how to keep calm and composed under difficult situations.

"He is the best captain India has seen and there's a reason behind it - which is being calm and composed under a situation," Rohit explained.

Dhoni is also known for giving a lot of youngsters a chance under his leadership in the Indian team as well as his IPL franschise Chennai Super Kings.

Praising Dhoni's leadership and man-management skills, Rohit said, "I have seen him handle a lot of young bowlers. When they get under pressure, he just goes and puts his arm around them and talks to them about what needs to be done".

"When a younger player is treated like that by a senior member of the team, you obviously feel confident and you want to deliver for the team," he added.

Rohit Sharma is currently in New Zealand where he helped India register a 5-0 whitewash in the just-concluded T20I series. 

In the final T20I, he played an important knock, scoring 60 off 41 balls, but retired hurt after pulling his calf muscle while going for a quick single.

As per reports, the injury has ruled Rohit out of the three ODIs and two Tests matches against New Zealand.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma rated MS Dhoni as "best captain India has seen"
  • Rohit said Dhoni knows how to keep calm and composed under a situation
  • Rohit has been ruled out of ODI and Test series against New Zealand
Related Articles
Rohit Sharma Ruled Out Of ODI, Test Series In New Zealand With Calf Injury: Report
Rohit Sharma Ruled Out Of ODI, Test Series In New Zealand With Calf Injury: Report
Watch: Sanju Samson
Watch: Sanju Samson's Incredible Six-Stopping Effort Will Blow Your Mind
NZ vs IND: India Script History, Register First T20I Series Sweep Against New Zealand
NZ vs IND: India Script History, Register First T20I Series Sweep Against New Zealand
NZ vs IND: Rohit Sharma Surpasses Virat Kohli To Achieve Huge T20I Record
NZ vs IND: Rohit Sharma Surpasses Virat Kohli To Achieve Huge T20I Record
NZ vs IND, 5th T20I Preview: Upbeat India Look For Series Sweep Against New Zealand
NZ vs IND, 5th T20I Preview: Upbeat India Look For Series Sweep Against New Zealand
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 27 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.