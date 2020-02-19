 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

"Only 40 kg?" Harbhajan Singh Trolls Rohit Sharma's Workout Video

Updated: 19 February 2020 13:07 IST

Rohit Sharma is working his way back to fitness after pulling out of the New Zealand tour following a calf injury.

"Only 40 kg?" Harbhajan Singh Trolls Rohit Sharmas Workout Video
Rohit Sharma uploaded a video from his first session with weights after his injury. © Instagram

Rohit Sharma, who is currently nursing a calf injury, took to Instagram to share a video of him lifting weights at the gym. While many fans urged him to get better soon and wondered if the video hinted at a return to the field was coming soon, Harbhajan Singh had a different question altogether. "Only 40 kg for this ?? Common shaana," the spinner commented on Rohit's video. Rohit Sharma, responding to Harbhajan, wrote "that's because it's my first day after injury with weights."

Harbhajan Singh's comment left users in splits, while some commented saying 40 kg was enough for Rohit to keep sending the ball to the stands.

v51i7br8

Harbhajan Singh left a hilarious comment on Rohit Sharma's video on Instagram.
Photo Credit: Instagram

"Paaji Wankhede se Chinnaswamy maar denge Hitman fir toh (He'll hit it from the Wankhede to Chinnaswamy then)," one user commented.

"But he always hit the ball into the stands regardless doing 40 kg," wrote another.

"Now you want double hundred in deadlifts or what?? He is injured," another user commented.

"He converts 100 to 200 in 32 balls. slow starter," wrote another.

Rohit Sharma suffered a calf injury while batting in the fifth T20I against New Zealand. He was ruled out of India's ODI series against New Zealand, which the visitors lost 3-0. He is also ruled out of the upcoming Test series in New Zealand, which begins in Wellington on Friday.

Rohit Sharma will be aiming to come back in time for the ODI series against South Africa in March, with the Indian Premier League scheduled to begin after that.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Harbhajan Singh Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma posted a video of him lifting weights
  • Harbhajan Singh left a hilarious comment on his video
  • Rohit Sharma responded to Harbhajan Singh's comment
Related Articles
Rohit Sharma Seeks Approval From Daughter For Social Media Post In Cute Video
Rohit Sharma Seeks Approval From Daughter For Social Media Post In Cute Video
"Like Theres No Tomorrow": Rohit Sharma Shares Adorable Picture With Wife Ritika Sajdeh
"Like There's No Tomorrow": Rohit Sharma Shares Adorable Picture With Wife Ritika Sajdeh
ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli Stays No.1, Jasprit Bumrah Loses Top Spot
ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli Stays No.1, Jasprit Bumrah Loses Top Spot
"Dont Be Jealous": Yuzvendra Chahal, Rohit Sharma Troll One Another On Instagram
"Don't Be Jealous": Yuzvendra Chahal, Rohit Sharma Troll One Another On Instagram
MS Dhoni Will "Take A Call About His Career": MSK Prasad On Former India Captains Future
MS Dhoni Will "Take A Call About His Career": MSK Prasad On Former India Captain's Future
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 18 February 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.