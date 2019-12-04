Rohit Sharma On Verge Of Becoming 1st Indian To Hit 400 International Sixes

Rohit Sharma is just one six away from reaching the milestone of 400 international sixes across all formats of the game. If Rohit Sharma hits a six during the opening Twenty20 International (T20I) between India and the West Indies in Hyderabad on Friday, he will become the first Indian to enter the 400 sixes club. Only former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi and West Indies' Chris Gayle have hit more than 400 sixes in international cricket. Gayle, with 534 sixes, holds the record of hitting the maximum number of sixes while Afridi, with 476 sixes, is second on the list.

Rohit has hit 399 sixes in his international career so far with 232 in ODIs, 52 in Tests and 115 in T20Is.

Rohit Sharma holds the record for the most sixes in international cricket in 2019. He tops the charts with 67 sixes and counting.

Rohit held the record for most sixes in 2017 and 2018 as well with 65 and 74, respectively.

The three-match series kicks off in Hyderabad on Friday while Thiruvananthapuram will host the second T20I. The final game of the series will be played in Mumbai on December 11.

The T20I series will be followed by a three-match One-day International series.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced 15-member squads for T20I and ODIs on November 21.

Virat Kohli returned to India's T20I squad after being rested for the series against Bangladesh.

Shikhar Dhawan suffered a knee injury during a Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy game and was ruled out of the T20I series.

The BCCI named Sanju Samson as Dhawan's replacement.

For the West Indies, Kieron Pollard will lead the side in the T20I as well as the ODIs.