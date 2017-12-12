 
Rohit Sharma Offers Help To His Captain, And An Advice For Anushka Sharma

Updated: 12 December 2017 16:31 IST

India collapsed to 112 all out and Sri Lanka completed the chase in just 20.4 overs in the 1st ODI at Dharamsala to hand India a shock defeat. Rohit, who is in charge of the side in Virat's absence, described the performance as 'forgettable'.

Rohit Sharma is leading the Indian side in Virat Kohli's absence in the ODI series vs Lanka/ © BCCI

Stand-in India captain Rohit Sharma's congratulatory message for newlyweds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma carried with it an offer of help and a piece of advice. To Virat, Rohit offered the hushand's handbook, while he advised Anushka to retain her surname. "Congratulations you two! @imVkohli , I’ll share the husband handbook with you. @AnushkaSharma , keep the surname," he tweeted on Tuesday. Virat and Anushka, both 29, married according to Hindu rites at a countryside resort in Tuscany on Monday. According to a statement released on behalf of the couple, the wedding was attended by close family and a few friends as "they wished their wedding to be a very private affair".

Asked about his ODI captaincy debut in the absence of Virat, Rohit said: "Not such a great experience. Nobody likes to be on the losing side. We have to focus on the coming back in two games and come as hard as possible."

Though, he promised that the team will learn from Dharamsala debacle and bounce back in the remaining two games.

"It is important to thrive in these conditions and come out good. It is an eye-opener for all of us," Rohit had said after the seven-wicket loss.

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : Rohit Gurunath Sharma Virat Kohli Cricket India
Highlights
  • Virat and Anushka got married in Italy
  • Virat and Anushka tweeted photos of the wedding
  • Rohit Sharma congratulated the couple on Twitter
