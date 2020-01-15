Rohit Sharma, who top-scored in the One-day International (ODI) format in 2019, was on Wednesday adjudged the ODI Cricketer of the Year by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Rohit Sharma scored a total of seven centuries last year, out of which five came in the World Cup 2019. India captain Virat Kohli bagged the spirit of cricket award for his gesture to the crowd in a league stage fixture against Australia in the marquee tournament. In the match against Australia, Virat Kohli gestured towards the crowd to cheer for former Australia captain Steve Smith. Australia's Marnus Labuschagne, who had a dream season in Test cricket, was named men's emerging cricketer of the year. Marnus Labuschagne scored 1104 runs in 11 matches for his country.