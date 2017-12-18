Rohit Sharma Jumps To Fifth Spot In ICC ODI Rankings, Shikhar Dhawan Rises To 14th

India opener Rohit Sharma on Monday moved up two places to the fifth position in the latest ICC ODI Player Rankings after a stellar show in the 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. India had wrapped up the series 2-1 on Sunday with an emphatic eight-wicket victory in the final ODI in Visakhapatnam. Rohit has gained two spots and it is the first time that he has crossed the 800-point mark. He has enjoyed a career-high ranking of third earlier in February 2016, he reached a personal high of 825 points after the second match in Mohali when he struck an unbeaten 208, his third double-century in ODIs. The right-hander ended the series as the top run-getter with 217 runs at an average of 108.50 and a strike rate of 120.56.

Rohit's opening partner Shikhar Dhawan, named the player of the series, too gained one slot to reach 14th position after aggregating 168 runs including an unbeaten 100 in Visakhapatnam. Dhawan had slammed 68 in the second match, figuring in a 115-run opening stand with Sharma.

Among the bowlers, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal moved up 23 places to take 28th spot after finishing with six wickets in the series. Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav moved up 16 places to take a career-best 56th position while all-rounder Hardik Pandya gained 10 slots to also reach a career-best 45th place.

For the visiting side, Upul Tharanga has gained 15 places to reach 36th position among batsmen with his current tally of 571 points his highest in five years. Niroshan Dickwella has gained seven places to take 37th position.

Pace bowler Suranga Lakmal (up 14 places to 22nd) and all-rounder Angelo Mathews (up nine places to 45th) have moved up in the list for bowlers.

There has been no change of positions in the ODI Team Rankings. India could have overtaken South Africa to take top spot with a 3-0 win but that was ruled out early as they lost the opening match on a seaming track in Dharamsala.

Meanwhile, fifth-ranked New Zealand (111 points) take on ninth-ranked Windies (77 points) in a three-match ODI series after having clinched a preceding two-Test series 2-0.

Though, New Zealand could lose as many as five ranking points if they go down 0-3 and the Windies could gain six points in such a scenario, there is not going to be any change in the ranking positions.