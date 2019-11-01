Rohit Sharma, who will lead India in the three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series against Bangladesh, posted a picture with Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja on Friday. In the picture shared on Instagram, Rohit Sharma can be seen talking to Ishant and Jadeja but it is the caption that takes the cake. "We got zlatan amongst us. Great fun chatting," Rohit wrote. Probably because of Ishant Sharma's hairstyle and lanky stature, Rohit Sharma likened the Indian pacer to football star Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Soon, the picture became viral on social media and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh , who is a football fanatic, wrote "cool" in the comments section.

Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja are not part of India's T20I squad but they have been named in the Test squad for the two-match series later this month.

Regular captain Virat Kohli has been rested for the T20Is but he will return for two Tests.

Rohit Sharma will captain the T20I team in the limited-overs series due to begin in Delhi on Sunday.

There is plenty of concern ahead of the T20I in Delhi due to the air pollution in the national capital.

However, Rohit Sharma said that he has played in the city before and he did not face any problem.

"I have just landed and haven't had time to assess. As far as I know the game is to be played on 3rd and will be played," Rohit Sharma said on Thursday.

"We didn't have any problem when we played the Test match here (against Sri Lanka). We are not aware of the exact discussion and I haven't had any problem," he added.

The second T20I is on November 7 in Rajkot and the third on November 9 in Nagpur.

T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur

Test squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant