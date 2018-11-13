 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Rohit Sharma Handled His Troops Admirably During India's Sweep Against Windies, Says VVS Laxman

Updated: 13 November 2018 19:10 IST

Former India batsman VVS Laxman heaped praise on Rohit Sharma after India's clean sweep against West Indies.

Rohit Sharma Handled His Troops Admirably During India
Rohit Sharma led India to a 3-0 clean sweep against the West Indies © AFP

With Virat Kohli rested, Rohit Sharma led India to a 3-0 clean sweep against the West Indies in the three-match T20I series. Leading by example, Rohit scored a century, his fourth in the shortest format, in the second T20I, which India won by 71 runs in Lucknow. Watching him lead the men-in-blue to victory with dominance, former India batsman VVS Laxman couldn't resist heaping praises on the 31-year-old Mumbai batsman.

"I was again mightily impressed with Rohit's captaincy. He is becoming a semiregular at the job, especially in T20 cricket, and handled his troops admirably," Laxman wrote in a column for The Times of India.

In the third and final T20I in Chennai on Sunday, India rode on impressive fifties by Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant to beat the Windies by six wickets in a last ball thriller. With this, they clinched the three-match series 3-0 and Rohit became the only Indian to have led his team to a 3-0 T20I whitewash twice. Earlier, Rohit had led India to a 3-0 clean sweep against Sri Lanka in December last year.

Hailing the regular vice-captain for his grit, Laxman added: "He is proactive on the field and has clear plans, but isn't afraid to improvise. He also continued to bat beautifully, and his fourth T20I hundred in Lucknow was one for the ages. I have seen few batsmen combine power and elegance with such nonchalance."

India have registered three such T20I whitewashes in their history of cricket. Apart from Rohit's double delight; former India captain MS Dhoni once led the nation to 3-0 clean sweep against Australia in 2016.

Having led India in 12 matches, Rohit has been the best in the business. He has won 11 matches and lost just one so far in his career as captain. On the second place, Pakistan's Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed, Australia's Michael Clarke and Asghar Stanikzai of Afghanistan, all had 10 wins from their first 12 T20Is.

With 2207 runs to his name from 87 matches, Rohit is the second highest run-scorer in T20 International cricket. He is just 64 runs short of New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill's tally of 2271 T20I runs. India skipper Kohli is on the fifth place with 2102 runs in 62 matches.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team VVS Laxman Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India defeated West Indies 3-0 to clinch the three-match T20I series
  • Rohit is the only Indian to have led his team to 3-0 T20I whitewash twice
  • Dhoni once led India to a 3-0 clean sweep against Australia
Related Articles
Rohit Sharma Rested For India A
Rohit Sharma Rested For India A's First Four-Day Match Against New Zealand A
Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah Keep Top Spots In ODI Rankings
Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah Keep Top Spots In ODI Rankings
Rohit Sharma Asks Shah Rukh Khan To Perform Live At Eden Gardens
Rohit Sharma Asks Shah Rukh Khan To Perform Live At Eden Gardens
Rohit Sharma Rues MS Dhoni
Rohit Sharma Rues MS Dhoni's Absence From T20I Team After Series Whitewash Over Windies
Rohit Sharma 69 Runs Away From Achieving Stunning Feat In T20Is
Rohit Sharma 69 Runs Away From Achieving Stunning Feat In T20Is
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 10 November 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.