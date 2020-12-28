Virat Kohli, India captain across all formats, won two prestigious ICC awards on Monday. The ICC named Kohli as men's ODI cricketer of the decade and the India skipper also bagged the Sir Garfield Sobers award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade. The Indian Cricket Team's official Instagram posted an image to congratulate Kohli on his achievement. "Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male cricketer of the Decade. ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Decade. Runs Trophies and phenomenal numbers across formats in last decade. Champion in the truest sense. Congratulations to Virat Kohli," read the image caption.

India's vice-captain in white-ball cricket, Rohit Sharma was one of the first from the cricket fraternity to salute Virat Kohli for winning big at the ICC awards.

"Great achievement," Rohit left a comment on the post along with a clapping hands emoji.

England women's cricketer Danielle Wyatt also reacted to the post, using multiple emojis.

Kohli, in the last decade, scored 20,396 runs with the help of 66 hundreds across all formats of the game.

Promoted

The Indian skipper also scored most number of half-centuries in the last 10 years -- 94 in all three formats.

Kohli was also part of the 2011 World Cup winning squad as India lifted the coveted trophy after a gap of 28 years.