Rohit Sharma Gets Fitness Challenge From Yuzvendra Chahal

Updated: 07 June 2018 17:06 IST

Yuzvendra Chahal forwarded his challenge to Rohit Sharma.

Chahal has further challenged India opener Rohit Sharma. © Twitter

After being nominated by singer Ammy Virk to take the fitness challenge, India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal accepted it and posted a video in his Twitter handle. Yuzvendra Chahal can be seen doing suspension exercise. "I accept your challenge @ammyvirk @shefali_bagga. It's a great initiative by @Ra_THORe sir. Fitness is a way of life which gives us an overall well-being. I further challenge @ImRo45 @jassi1gill @nikhilchinapa @HarshalPatel23 #humfittohindiafit #fitnesschallenge," Chahal's post read.

Chahal has further challenged India opener Rohit Sharma, Delhi Daredevils' Harshal Patel, renowned Punjabi singer Jassi Gill and TV presented Nikhil Chinappa.

Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rahore's initiative to inspire people to get fit by posting videos has got has picked up a lot of buzz as top sportspersons. Not just sportspersons, actors also have come out in support of the minister's initiative.

Chahal has a decent record in limited-overs formats. He has taken 43 ODI wickets in 23 matches.

Chahal, who made his T20I debut against Zimbabwe in 2016, has 35 T20I scalps to his name in 21 matches.

Playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018, Chahal took 12 wickets in 14 matches at an economy of 7.26.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Yuzvendra Chahal Cricket Rohit Sharma
