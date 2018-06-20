Rohit Sharma Clears Yo-Yo Test, Takes A Dig At Critics

India batsman Rohit Sharma is set to join the Indian team for the long tour of United Kingdom after comfortably clearing the 'Yo-Yo' test on Wednesday. After clearing the 'Yo-Yo' test, Rohit took to Twitter and took a dig at the critics. Rohit proved his endurance against the clock after India fast bowler Mohammed Shami and Ambati Rayudu, who had an impressive IPL 2018 outing, failed the YoYo test.

"Dear... it's no ones business how & where I spend my time. I'm entitled to have time off as long as I follow protocol.Let's debate some real news shall we & to a few channels, I had just 1 chance to clear my yo-yo that was today. Verification before reporting is always a good idea," Rohit's post read.

Dear... it's no ones business how & where I spend my time.I'm entitled to have time off as long as I follow protocol.Let's debate some real news shall we?? & to a few channels,I had just 1 chance to clear my yo-yo that was today.Verification before reporting is always a good idea — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 20, 2018

Last week, captain Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni along with other players, who are in India squad for long United Kingdom tour, had cleared the Yo-Yo Test, save Ambati Rayudu.

Rohit had sought exemption from the BCCI as he had a sponsor commitment in Russia.

BCCI GM (Cricket Operations) Saba Karim had informed PTI that it wasn't mandatory for him to appear on the scheduled date as he had taken permission in advance.

But, Rohit gave the test and cleared it in style at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

India will tour Ireland for T20 Internationals scheduled for June 27 and 29.

The tour of England, comprising three T20 Internationals, three ODIs and five Test matches, starts on July 3.