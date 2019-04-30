 
Rohit Sharma Celebrates 32nd Birthday, Wishes Pour In From Cricketing Fraternity

Updated: 30 April 2019 14:35 IST
Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians are currently 3rd on the IPL 2019 Points Table.

Rohit Sharma will form the key to India's chances in the upcoming Cricket World Cup 2019. © AFP

Team India vice-captain Rohit Sharma turned 32 on Tuesday. Rohit was born in Nagpur on April 30, 1987. The opening batsman is captaining Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019. Mumbai Indians, who are presently ranked third in the IPL points table. Playing 12 matches, they have won seven matches and lost five and are on the cusp of making it to the playoffs. Wishes poured in for the flamboyant opener from all quarters.

Rohit Sharma made his Team India debut in 2007 against Ireland in Belfast. He has been an integral part in the white ball format since he was promoted to open the batting for India. He already has amassed 8,010 runs in 206 matches for India at an average of 47.39 in One-day Internationals.

He has struck 22 centuries and 41 half-centuries in ODIs. He already has scored a record three double-centuries in ODIs with 264 being his career-best knock that came against Sri Lanka in Kolkata in 2014.

Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan form a potent opening pair for India in the limited overs format. The successful opening pair who have been opening the batting for India since 2013 have added 4,541 runs in 101 innings at an average of 45.41 and have already have 15-century stands and 13 fifty-plus partnerships.

Rohit Sharma alongside India captain Virat Kohli and Shikhar have scored the bulk of runs for India in ODIs and will form the key to India's chances in the upcoming Cricket World Cup 2019.

Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma made his Team India debut in 2007
  • He has struck 22 centuries and 41 half-centuries in ODIs
  • Rohit Sharma already has scored a record three double-centuries in ODIs
