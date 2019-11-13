 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Rohit Sharma Broke Virender Sehwag's Record To Register Highest Individual ODI Score, On This Day

Updated: 13 November 2019 10:43 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें தமிழில் படிக்க

Rohit Sharma broke Virender Sehwag's record of 219 runs to register the highest individual ODI score, on this day in 2014.

Rohit Sharma Broke Virender Sehwag
Rohit Sharma created history on this day, in 2014. © Twitter

Rohit Sharma, who was dropped on 4 runs by Sri Lanka, went on to make the most of the opportunity as he notched up the highest ever individual One-Day International (ODI) score of 264 runs on this day, in 2014. His 264-run knock in the fourth ODI against Sri Lanka, broke the previous record of 219 runs held by Virender Sehwag for his knock against the West Indies in 2011. Rohit Sharma is the only batsman to register three ODI double centuries. He had scored 209 runs against Australia in Bengaluru in 2013 and played an unbeaten knock of 208 against Sri Lanka in 2017.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) also recalled Rohit Sharma's brilliant knock and tweeted, "#OnThisDay in 2014, Rohit Sharma went big! The Indian opener smashed 264, the highest ever ODI score. The worst part? Sri Lanka dropped him when he was on 4"

Rohit Sharma's brilliant knock in the fourth ODI against Sri Lanka helped India register a total of 404/5, after opting to bat, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

In response, Sri Lanka were bundled out for 251 runs as India registered a thumping victory by 153 runs. India had also clean swept the series 5-0.

Rohit Sharma remains one of the finest limited-overs batsman for India. He had recently proved his mettle in Test cricket as well.

Rohit Sharma, 32, has scored 2114 in Tests, 8686 in ODIs and 2539 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) runs.

He will be next seen in the two-Test series against Bangladesh, starting from Thursday in Indore.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Cricket
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma broke Virender Sehwag's record of 219 runs in ODIs
  • ICC also recalled Rohit Sharma's brilliant knock against Sri Lanka
  • Rohit Sharma remains one of the finest limited-overs batsman
Related Articles
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma Said He
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma Said He'll Use Me Like Jasprit Bumrah, Says Deepak Chahar
Shreyas Iyer Reveals How Rohit Sharma Motivated Team When They "Were Feeling The Pressure"
Shreyas Iyer Reveals How Rohit Sharma Motivated Team When They "Were Feeling The Pressure"
Headache For Virat Kohli, Selectors If We Keep Performing Like This: Rohit Sharma
Headache For Virat Kohli, Selectors If We Keep Performing Like This: Rohit Sharma
India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I Highlights: Deepak Chahar Claims Hat-Trick As India Clinch Series 2-1
India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I Highlights: Deepak Chahar Claims Hat-Trick As India Clinch Series 2-1
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma Requests Everyone To Keep Their "Eyes Off" Rishabh Pant
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma Requests Everyone To Keep Their "Eyes Off" Rishabh Pant
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.