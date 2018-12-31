Rohit Sharma Becomes Father Of Baby Girl, Will Miss Sydney Test vs Australia

Rohit Sharma is now a proud father of a baby girl and has flown from Australia to Mumbai to attend to his wife Ritika Sajdeh and the child. As a result of this development, Rohit Sharma will miss the upcoming Sydney Test versus Australia, starting on January 3. According to a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) statement, the Indian batsman will join the squad on January 8, when the team begins its preparation for the One-day International (ODI) series starting on January 12. The two other ODIs will be played on January 15 and 18.

Sharma, who was recently included in the Indian Test set-up, has enjoyed average outings in Adelaide and Melbourne, after missing out on the second Test in Perth due to injury.

Recently, Sharma took to Instagram to apologise to wife Ritika Sajdeh for being away on her birthday. Ritika had turned 31 December 21. Sharma had shared an old photograph with Ritika and wrote, "Happy birthday my other half. Apologies for not being there, thought I'll share this inflight celebration of your birthday last year @ritssajdeh."

Rohit and Ritika had got married in December 2015.