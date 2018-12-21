Rohit Sharma Apologises To Wife Ritika Sajdeh For Being Away On Her Birthday

Rohit Sharma, who is currently in Australia for the four-match Test series , took to Instagram to apologise to wife Ritika Sajdeh for being away on her birthday. Ritika turned 31 on Friday. The star Indian ODI opener, Rohit Sharma was dropped for the second Test in Perth due to injury, shared an old photograph with Ritika and wrote, "Happy birthday my other half. Apologies for not being there, thought I'll share this inflight celebration of your birthday last year @ritssajdeh."

Rohit Sharma, who is a seasoned One-day International cricketer, was picked for the Australia Test squad and impressed one and all with his attacking strokeplay in the opening Test match in Adelaide, which India clinched by 31 runs. During the match, Sharma looked in sublime touch by hitting three sixes.

He eventually played a reckless shot and threw away his wicket. Unfortunately, he could not capitalise on the opportunity he got and was dismissed for 37.

Rohit's recklessness had invoked a response from new Mumbai Indians recruit Yuvraj Singh, who had sent him a quirky yet threatening message on Twitter. Yuvraj wrote, "And next time u get out on 37 il catch hold of your neck like this again!"

After winning the Adelaide Test in convincing fashion, India lost the Perth Test miserably. The Test series, level at 1-1, will now move into the third Test in Melbourne, which starts December 26. Hardik Pandya and Mayank Agarwal have been included in the India squad as Prithvi Shaw failed to recover from injury in due time.