Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Rohit Sharma, Anil Kumble Ace "Keep It Up" Challenge With Unique Twists. Watch

Updated: 17 May 2020 13:54 IST

Rohit Sharma and Anil Kumble took up the "keep it up" challenge and brought in their own brilliant modifications to it.

Rohit Sharma, Anil Kumble Ace "Keep It Up" Challenge With Unique Twists. Watch
Rohit Sharma further nominated three other teammates to take up "keep it up" challenge. © Twitter

Rohit Sharma and Anil Kumble left their mark on the "keep it up" challenge on Sunday, bringing in their own unique twists. While Rohit Sharma bounced the ball on his bat's handle, Anil Kumble, who was nominated by Harbhajan Singh to take up the challenge, couldn't find a bat and decided to use his wrist to ace the challenge. Rohit Sharma went on to nominate his statemates Shreyas Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane along with wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. On the other hand, Kumble asked Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman and KL Rahul to take up challenge.

Yuvraj Singh started the trend among Indian cricketers on Thursday by posting a video of himself on Instagram where he kept the bouncing the ball on the side of his bat. He then nominated Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar and Harbhajan Singh to take the challenge.

Since then Indian players have been coming up with their own twists to the challenge.

On Saturday, Sachin Tendulkar had posted a video of him taking up Yuvraj's challenge but the former India batting legend added a unique twist to the task given to him.

Tendulkar completed the challenge with a blindfold on and asked Yuvraj to try and match him.

In reply, Yuvraj admitted that he knew, he "challenged the wrong legend" and said that it might take him a week to complete the task.

"I knew I challenged the wrong legend ! This might take a week il try," Yuvraj left a comment on Tendulkar's post.

As the world battles the coronavirus pandemic, cricket stars are using social media as a way to interact with their fans and keeping them engaged during these testing times.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Anil Kumble Yuvraj Singh Yuvraj Singh Harbhajan Singh Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rohit aced the "keep it up" challenge after being nominated by Yuvraj
  • Anil Kumble came up with his unique modification to the challenge
  • Rohit further nominated Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant
Related Articles
Rohit Sharma Describes Cristiano Ronaldo As "The King" Of Football
Rohit Sharma Describes Cristiano Ronaldo As "The King" Of Football
Ritika Sajdeh Stars In Rohit Sharmas Adorable Quarantine Lesson Post
Ritika Sajdeh Stars In Rohit Sharma's Adorable Quarantine Lesson Post
Rohit Sharma Names Country Where Team India Doesnt Get Any Crowd Support
Rohit Sharma Names Country Where Team India Doesn't Get Any Crowd Support
Coronavirus: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Could Be Stranded When India Resume Training
Coronavirus: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Could Be Stranded When India Resume Training
Coronavirus: Yuvraj Singh Names Top Stars For "Keep It Up" Challenge, Pokes Fun At Harbhajan Singh
Coronavirus: Yuvraj Singh Names Top Stars For "Keep It Up" Challenge, Pokes Fun At Harbhajan Singh
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 Australia Australia 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 115
3 India India 114
4 England England 105
5 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 91
Last updated on: 01 May 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.