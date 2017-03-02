Rohit Sharma All Set For Comeback, Ready To Play For India Again

Rohit Sharma, who was out of the game for the last four months due to the hamstring injury, said that he is all set to make a comeback and will play for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on February 4 and 6. Rohit, who underwent a surgery in London, had suffered the injury during the fifth ODI against New Zealand in October and didn't play any competitive cricket after that. It has been a painful four months for the talented batsman but he is not losing his sleep over fighting out for a middle-order slot with Ajinkya Rahane and Karun Nair.

"In my career so far, I have never thought about who is my competition. You can't improve as a player if your thought process is channelised in those lines. My competition is with myself. I don't waste my time concentrating on things which aren't in my control. But I don't want to miss a single match that India plays," Rohit said.

The time out of action wasn't easy but he has been through this situation earlier also.

"I have that mental toughness to deal with situations but whenever there is a surgery, there are some initial fears. But once I was done with it, my doctors in UK told me that with a proper rehabilitation programme, I would be fit to play within three-and-a-half to four months. But it is tough when you can't do what you love the most."

Rohit is set to play for Mumbai against Andhra and Goa on March 4 and 6 in Chennai in group league of the Vijay Hazare Trophy with an aim to check his match fitness.

"I would love to be a part of current Test series. But then I will also have to take a step at a time. These two games will test my real time match fitness. Accordingly, I will have to inform the trainer and physio at the NCA as to how I have felt.

"I am feeling 100 percent fit but you would always like to hit a few deliveries and take it from there on," said Rohit, who had scores of 68 not out, 82 and 51 not out in his last three Test appearances.

It's not easy for an international player when the national team is playing red ball cricket and white ball season is underway in domestic cricket. It's intriguing but Rohit practised on alternate days with red and white cricket balls during his net sessions at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

"Yes, it's not the easiest of things but I had to balance my training session. So it used to be alternate sessions of red ball and white ball practice. Both behave differently and it is an everyday adjustment," Rohit said.

"After an intense rehabilitation period, you need your muscle memory to react like it would do at normal times. I had to practice (with) red ball as Test series is on and white ball because that's where I make a comeback in Vijay Hazare Trophy."

The talented right-hander also informed that he will not be captaining the Mumbai side but is expected to open the batting as it has been his slot in the Indian team also.

(With inputs from PTI)