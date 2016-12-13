 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Rohan Recalls Father Sunil Gavaskar's Courage After Mumbai Bomb Blasts

Updated: 13 December 2016 22:00 IST

The was recalled by Rohan at an event where his father Sunil Gavaskar was presented with the Golden Jubilee Lifetime Achievement Award by the Sports Journalists' Association of Mumbai.

Rohan Recalls Father Sunil Gavaskar's Courage After Mumbai Bomb Blasts
Sunil Gavaskar continues to be one of the most influential individuals in Indian cricket. © BCCI

Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar, famous for taking on the pace-battery of West Indies bowlers during his playing days with aplomb, also showed 'courage' to save a family during the Mumbai riots in 1993.

This was recalled by his son Rohan Gavaskar at the event here last night where his father was presented with the Golden Jubilee Lifetime Achievement Award by the Sports Journalists' Association of Mumbai.

"Another one of his characteristics is courage. I got to say there was an incident in 1993 after the bomb blasts, which left a real impact on me. We were standing on our terrace, right after the bomb blasts a few days later, when we saw a hate mob, and they had cornered a family. We knew they did not have any good intentions towards the family and dad saw that, ran down and confronted the hate mob," recalled Gavaskar jr.

"He told the mob, whatever you are going to do that family, you are going to do to me first and then better sense prevailed and the family was allowed to go on its way. It takes a special kind of courage to put your life at risk and confront the hate mob and I guess, it takes special kind of courage to sort of face the kind of bowlers which he did in his career without a helmet. People called it courage, someone may call insanity, but in my mind it needs a special courage to do that," remembered Rohan.

Gavaskar was presented a silver salver, memorabilia and a citation which had details of his 34 centuries, by former India captain Ajit Wadekar and former opener Madhav Apte.

During the function, Gavaskar regaled the gathering at the Cricket Club of India with incident such as how the West Indies great Sir Gary Sobers used to touch him for luck before the day's play during his first Test series in the Caribbean under Wadekar's captaincy in 1971 and how his skipper hid him in the toilet during the final Test to foil Sobers' intention.

Topics : Cricket India Sunil Gavaskar
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Rohan Gavaskar referred to an incident after 1993 Mumbai blasts
  • Sunil Gavaskar saved a family from a hate mob
  • Gavaskar is widely regarded as one of India's greatest ever batsmen
Related Articles
Virat Kohli's Captaincy Has Areas That Need Improvement: Sunil Gavaskar
Virat Kohli's Captaincy Has Areas That Need Improvement: Sunil Gavaskar
Virat Kohli Gets Kapil Dev's Support On James Anderson's 'Technical Deficiencies' Comment
Virat Kohli Gets Kapil Dev's Support On James Anderson's 'Technical Deficiencies' Comment
Virat Kohli, There Has Never Been Another Like Him: Sunil Gavaskar
Virat Kohli, There Has Never Been Another Like Him: Sunil Gavaskar
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.