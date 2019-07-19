 
Roger Binny Celebrates His 64th Birthday, Wishes Pour In On Twitter

Updated: 19 July 2019 13:56 IST

Former India all-rounder Roger Binny, who was the highest wicket-taker in the 1983 World Cup, turned 64 on Friday.

Roger Binny (c) was one of the chief architects of India's maiden World Cup triumph in 1983. © Twitter

Roger Binny, former India all-rounder, celebrated his 64th birthday on Friday. Roger Binny was the leading wicket-taker in India's successful World Cup campaign in 1983. The all-rounder claimed 18 wickets in the 1983 World Cup, helping India lift the coveted trophy for the first time. Roger Binny was also a member of the selection committee before he was replaced by current chief selector MSK Prasad back in 2015

On his birthday, wishes poured in from all parts of the world on Twitter.

While the majority of the credit for the 1983 World Cup win is given to then India captain Kapil Dev, it was Roger Binny who struck at crucial intervals for the team to help them clinch the title.

In the final of the 1983 World Cup at Lord's against the West Indies, Binny bowled an economical spell of 10 overs, where he gave away just 27 runs and managed to grab the big wicket of West Indies captain Clive Lloyd.

Roger Binny represented the country in 27 Test matches where he claimed 47 wickets at an average of 32.63. He also scored 830 runs with five half-centuries. Regarded as one of the best all-rounders, Binny went on to play 72 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) for India where he took 77 wickets and scored 2260 runs.

Highlights
  • Former India all-rounder, Roger Binny turned 64 on Friday
  • Binny was the leading wicket-taker in 1983 World Cup
  • Binny played 27 Tests and 72 ODIs for India
