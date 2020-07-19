Roger Binny turned 65 on Sunday and wishes poured in for the former India all-rounder on social media. The International Cricket Council (ICC), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) extended their wishes to Roger Binny on on the occasion. "A fine all-rounder and one of the architects of #TeamIndia's 1983 World Cup win, here's wishing Roger Binny a very happy birthday!" the BCCI said on Twitter.

A fine all-rounder and one of the architects of #TeamIndia's 1983 World Cup win, here's wishing Roger Binny a very happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/baoqvJlduI — BCCI (@BCCI) July 19, 2020

"27 Tests, 72 ODIs. Cricket bat and ball 1,459 runs and 124 wickets Trophy Top wicket-taker in India's 1983 CWC winning campaign. Happy birthday to Roger Binny!" the ICC said in a tweet.

Happy birthday to Roger Binny! pic.twitter.com/AaAxuKQ61Z — ICC (@ICC) July 19, 2020

"Highest wicket taker in the 1983 World Cup Top with upwards arrow above. World Cup Winner Trophy. India Legend Star-struck. Here's wishing our very own Roger Binny, a very Happy Birthday!" RCB tweeted.

Here's wishing our very own Roger Binny, a very Happy Birthday! #PlayBold #HappyBirthdayRogerBinny pic.twitter.com/VR8EnRfJJh — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) July 19, 2020

In the final of the 1983 World Cup at Lord's against the West Indies, Binny bowled an economical spell of 10 overs, where he gave away just 27 runs and managed to grab the big wicket of West Indies captain Clive Lloyd.

Roger Binny represented the country in 27 Test matches where he claimed 47 wickets at an average of 32.63. He also scored 830 runs with five half-centuries.

Regarded as one of the best all-rounders, Binny went on to play 72 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) for India where he took 77 wickets and scored 2,260 runs.