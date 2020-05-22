Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

"Please Let Us Go": Robin Uthappa Urges BCCI To Allow Indians To Play In Foreign T20 Leagues

Updated: 22 May 2020 14:24 IST

Robin Uthappa, during a BBC podcast, said that it hurts when players are not allowed to go and play in other leagues around the world.

"Please Let Us Go": Robin Uthappa Urges BCCI To Allow Indians To Play In Foreign T20 Leagues
Robin Uthappa was released by KKR ahead of the IPL auction in 2019. © AFP

Robin Uthappa has aligned with Suresh Raina's opinion and urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to allow the non-contracted players to participate in foreign Twenty20 leagues. Robin Uthappa, during a BBC podcast 'The Doosra', said that it hurts when the board bars them for participating in overseas tournaments. "Please let us go, honest to god please let us go. Because sometimes, you've played for so long at a certain level and then when you have to comeback and play first-class cricket, it takes a little time to get used to it," Uthappa said.

"It does hurt when we are not allowed to go and play other leagues in the world."

Uthappa further said that playing first-class cricket can be mentally frustrating and one needs to find ways to motivate themselves to play again at this level.

"It would be so nice if we could go and play at least a couple of others because as a student of the game you want to learn and grow as much as you can," Uthappa added.

Recently, during an Instagram live chat Suresh Raina had told Irfan Pathan that players like himself, Robin Uthappa, Yusuf Pathan who are not centrally contracted by the BCCI should be allowed to play at least two T20 leagues.

"I wish the BCCI plans something with ICC or with franchises that those players who are not on a BCCI contract, they should be allowed to feature in foreign leagues. I think there are a lot of quality players who can learn from this exposure," Raina had told Irfan Pathan.

Uthappa, 34, would have been busy representing Rajasthan Royals in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League but the lucrative league was postponed indefinitely by the BCCI due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Robin Venu Uthappa Robin Uthappa Suresh Kumar Raina Suresh Raina Irfan Khan Pathan Irfan Pathan BCCI Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Uthappa urged the BCCI to allow Indian players in foreign T20 leagues
  • He said it hurts when players aren't allowed to go and play other leagues
  • Suresh Raina also said the BCCI and ICC should plan something for players
Related Articles
"Have A World Cup Left In Me": Robin Uthappa Optimistic About India Return
"Have A World Cup Left In Me": Robin Uthappa Optimistic About India Return
IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals To Host Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders In Guwahati
IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals To Host Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders In Guwahati
Ranji Trophy: Robin Uthappa Century Takes Kerala To 276/3 As Delhi Spinners Falter On Opening Day
Ranji Trophy: Robin Uthappa Century Takes Kerala To 276/3 As Delhi Spinners Falter On Opening Day
Dale Steyn, Chris Lynn To Have Highest Base Price For IPL 2020 Auction
Dale Steyn, Chris Lynn To Have Highest Base Price For IPL 2020 Auction
IPL 2020: Teams Release 71 Players Ahead Of Auction In December
IPL 2020: Teams Release 71 Players Ahead Of Auction In December
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 Australia Australia 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 115
3 India India 114
4 England England 105
5 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 91
Last updated on: 01 May 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.