Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cricketer Robin Uthappa posted a special message on his Instagram handle after reuniting with his dog or as he called him the "other munchkin". Much like other Indian Premier League (IPL) cricketers, Uthappa returned home after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) postponed the 14th edition of the cash-rich league earlier this week. BCCI's announcement came after players and support staff of a few teams tested positive for COVID-19. Uthappa shared a snap on Instagram with his wife Sheethal Goutham and their dog, and captioned it, "Home is where our heart is."

Uthappa was part of the CSK squad in IPL 2021. However, he was not able to make it in their playing XI as Chennai openers - Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis - were in tremendous form this season.

Uthappa's wife Sheethal Goutham and his son Neale Nolan Uthappa were also with him in the IPL bio-bubble.

Prior to the suspension of the IPL, Chennai Super Kings' batting coach Michael Hussey and bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji had tested positive for coronavirus.

The MS Dhoni-led outfit was sitting at the second spot in the IPL table with 10 points in their kitty when BCCI made the announcement to suspend the tournament.

The three-time IPL champions had played seven games, won five and lost two. Chennai started their IPL campaign on a disappointing note as they lost to Delhi Capitals by seven wickets.

However, after that, Chennai never looked back as they registered five back-to-back victories against Punjab Kings (PBKS), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

In their last match, CSK were beaten by four wickets by defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI).