India were knocked out of the World Cup 2019 in the semi-finals after losing to New Zealand in a rain-marred match, which was played over two days. Even though India lost just one match in the league stage and finished as table-toppers, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invited applications for the post of head coach and other support staff soon after the World Cup. Former India all-rounder Robin Singh, who has reportedly applied for the post of head coach, took a dig at current coach Ravi Shastri , saying India "lost in the semi-finals of two successive ODI World Cups" under his coaching.

"Under the current coach, India has lost in the semi-finals of two successive ODI World Cups, and in the last four stage of the World Twenty20 championship as well. Now is the time to prepare for the 2023 World Cup and a change could be good for the side," Robin Singh told The Hindu.

Shastri, along with the other support staff, has been given a 45-day extension following the World Cup in the UK.

On July 16, the BCCI invited applications for the post of head coach, batting coach, bowling coach, fielding coach, physiotherapist, strength and conditioning coach and administrative manager.

"The current coaching staff of Team India (Senior Men) will get an automatic entry in the recruitment process," the BCCI said in a release.

"Pertinent to note, that the decision of the BCCI for the said position, will remain final and binding," the release, issued by the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA), added further.

The last date of application is July 30, 2019, until 5 PM IST.