Robin Jackman, former England fast bowler, died at the age of 75 on Saturday. Apart from being a Test cricketer for England, Jackman was also a renowned commentator. The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to Twitter to offer their condolences to Jackman's family and friends. "We are saddened to learn about the death of legendary commentator and former England bowler Robin Jackman, who has passed away aged 75. The thoughts of the cricketing world go out to his family and friends during this difficult time," the ICC tweeted

The cricket fraternity also paid tribute to Jackman on social media.

RIP Jackers #robinjackman — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) December 25, 2020

"RIP Jackers #robinjackman," AB de Villiers wrote on Twitter.

Today only gets worse....Robin Jackman passed away our thoughts are with Vonny and the family so sad .......see you at the watering hole in the sky Jackers. RIP X — Ian Botham (@BeefyBotham) December 25, 2020

"Today only gets worse....Robin Jackman passed away our thoughts are with Vonny and the family so sad .......see you at the watering hole in the sky Jackers. RIP X," Ian Botham said.

Pained and saddened at the passing of Robin Jackman. A good man and a wonderful commentator. #RIPJackers — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) December 25, 2020

"Pained and saddened at the passing of Robin Jackman. A good man and a wonderful commentator. #RIPJackers," Ramiz Raza tweeted.

Jackman made his Test debut against the West Indies in 1981 at Bridgetown.

He picked up five wickets in his first Test but retired after playing just four matches in the longest format of the game.

In 15 One-Day Internationals, Jackman took 19 wickets at an average of 31.47.

Jackman had an amazing first-class record. He picked up more than 1,400 wickets in 399 matches. The right-hander also smashed 5,681 runs with the help of 17 half-centuries.