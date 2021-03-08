Former India opener Virender Sehwag on Monday tweeted a video to give his followers a sneak peek into batting great Sachin Tendulkar's recovery process ahead of India Legends' match against England Legends in the Road Safety World Series. In the video, Tendulkar can be sitting with team's physio with a needle inserted in one of his elbows. Beside Sehwag and Tendulkar, former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also featured in the video. In the video, Sehwag can be heard asking the physio and Tendulkar if he would be fit enough to play their next match. While the physio sounded optimistic, Tendulkar replied "Koshish to yahi rahi hai".

Here's the video:

As the name suggests, Road Safety World Series is aimed at creating awareness about road safety. It began on March 5 with India Legends taking on Bangladesh Legends.

Riding on Sehwag's blistering half-century, India thrashed Bangladesh by 10 wickets.

The Indian bowlers bowled Bangladesh out for 109 runs and chased down the target in with 59 balls left.

Sehwag turned back the clock and scored a boundary off the first ball of the innings to start India's run chase.

He tormented Bangladesh's bowling line-up and smashed an unbeaten 80 off just 35 balls, while his batting partner Sachin remained not out on 33 off 26 balls.

Promoted

India will next face England Legends, who are also coming off a win against Bangladesh Legends.

England Legends captain Kevin Pietersen led from front smashing 42 runs off just 17 balls to guide his team to a seven-wicket victory.