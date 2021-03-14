Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Sunday tweeted pictures from the India Legends dressing room after their win against South Africa Legends in the Road Safety World Series in Raipur. The pictures also starred a cute special guest in the form of Irfan Pathan's son, Imran. "Imran is ready to open with the master @sachin_rt paaji," Irfan tweeted along with the pictures, which featured Imran, padded up, along with Sachin Tendulkar. One of the photos also had Makhaya Ntini, who featured for South Africa Legends in the game.

In the match, Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh blitzed half-centuries to power India Legends to a 56-run win.

South Africa Legends won the toss and opted to field. They got off to a good start as Virender Sehwag was dismissed for just 6 in the 2nd over.

However, Sachin Tendulkar then put on a 95-run stand with S Badrinath, before being dismissed for 60 off 37 deliveries.

S Badrinath retired not out having made 42 off 34, but Yuvraj Singh took over and smashed 52 off just 22 deliveries as India Legends finished with 204/3.

Yuvraj rolled back the years as he even hit four sixes in a single over.

South Africa Legends got off to a good start, but Yusuf Pathan broke the 87-run opening partnership. Yusuf took two more wickets, while Yuvraj Singh also took two wickets as South Africa Legends only managed 148/7 in their 20 overs.