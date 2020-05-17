Ritika Sajdeh Stars In Rohit Sharma's Adorable Quarantine Lesson Post

The coronavirus-enforced lockdown has given India opener Rohit Sharma the opportunity to spend some quality time with his family and also reflect on the important things in life . Rohit, who is India's vice-captain in limited overs cricket, took to Instagram to share a picture with his wife Ritika Sajdeh, along with an adorable caption. With India's hectic schedule and the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rohit Sharma finds himself on tour for a major chunk of the year, and he wrote in his post, how the lockdown has made him realise what he misses when he is away from his family.

"As we say learning never stops, I'm grateful to have this time in hand to understand and learn something everyday about each other," Rohit wrote in his caption.

"This time has made me realise what we miss, when we are not together," he added with a heart emoji, tagging his wife.

Former South Africa batsman, who shared the dressing room with a young Rohit Sharma in the erstwhile IPL franchise Deccan Chargers, liked what the right-hander had to say and left two applause emojis on his post.

Rohit Sharma has been spending most of his lockdown having fun with Ritika and their 1-year-old daughter Samaira, while occasionally appearing on Instagram live chats with teammates and rivals.

Recently in a chat with Suresh Raina, Rohit said that India should aim to win at least two World Cups in the next three years.

The T20 World Cup, scheduled to start in October in Australia, is set to be followed by another edition of the same in India next year, while 2023 will see India host the next edition of the 50-over World Cup.

However, there are doubts over the future of the T20 World Cup this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.