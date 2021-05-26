The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video on its official social media handles as the Indian cricket team players went through their intense workout sessions. Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Umesh Yadav, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Mayank Agarwal and others were seen sweating it out ahead of the England tour. The video was captioned, "Getting stronger each day!" All the players are in quarantine in Mumbai before they leave to play the all-important World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, starting June 18.

India are scheduled to play a total of six Tests on their tour of England. Post the WTC Final, India will face host country England in a five-Test series between August 4 to September 14.

The players featuring in the video are all part of India's 20-member squad set to travel to England. KL Rahul and Wriddhiman Saha are subject to fitness clearance.

The WTC final will be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

The first Test against England will be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham followed by the second Test at Lord's. Headingley in Leeds will host the third Test while The Oval will be the venue for the fourth.

The fifth and the final Test match will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.