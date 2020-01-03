Rishabh Pant Shares New Year Vacation Picture With Isha Negi

Photo Credit: Instagram

Isha Negi posted another picture from the vacation on her Instagram account, revealing that the couple has completed five years together. "5th year and counting...love you sky big bubbie," she captioned the picture with a 'sparkling heart emoji'.

In January last year, Pant had introduced Isha Negi to his fans on Instagram, saying: "I just want to make you happy because you are the reason I am so happy", followed by a red heart emoji.

According to her Instagram bio, Isha is an entrepreneur and an interior decor designer.

Isha also shared the same photo captioned, "My man, my soulmate, my best friend, the love of my life. @rishabpant".

Currently, Pant is drawing a lot of flak for his batting and wicket-keeping skills. Chief selector MSK Prasad has said that Pant will have to work on his skills and that is why he will train under a specialist wicket-keeping coach.

"Pant needs to improve his keeping skills. We will have him work under a specialist wicket-keeping coach," Prasad said after the Indian team selection for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka and Australia.

Pant, who could not make a significant contribution with the bat in the 3rd and final ODI between India and the West Indies in Cuttack on Sunday, was at the receiving end once again because of his sloppy glovework.