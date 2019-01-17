 
What Makes Rishabh Pant "So Happy"? Answer Lies In This Photo

Updated: 17 January 2019 10:47 IST
Rishabh Pant was the second-highest run-scorer in the four-Test series in Australia.

Rishabh Pant was thoroughly entertaining during the Test series against Australia. © Instagram

Rishabh Pant enjoyed a very colourful tour of Australia before returning home ahead of the three-match one-day international (ODI) series. From his incessant banter with Australian skipper Tim Paine to becoming the first Indian wicket-keeper to score a Test hundred Down Under, Pant was thoroughly entertaining for cricket fans. Now that the young sensation is back in India, it seems that he is making most of his time time off. Pant recently shared a picture on his Instagram with a special friend and captioned it, "I just want to make you happy because you are the reason I am so happy".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The girl in the picture with Rishabh Pant is Isha Negi. According to her Instagram bio, she is an entrepreneur and interior decor designer.

Isha Negi also shared the same photo captioned, "My man, my soulmate, my best friend, the love of my life. @rishabpant".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Virat Kohli became the first Indian captain to win a Test series in Australia and Rishabh Pant was an integral part of that unit. 

Pant also became the only second visiting wicket-keeper to register Test centuries both in England and Australia. Jeffery Dujon, with hundreds in Manchester and Perth in 1984, was the first.

With 350 runs, Pant was the second-highest run-scorer in the four-Test series in Australia. 

Moreover, Pant also became the first wicket-keeper from the subcontinent to score over 200 runs and take 20 catches in a Test series.

The 21-year-old did not find a place in the Indian squad for the ongoing ODI series against Australia. Rishabh Pant will also not feature in India's upcoming limited overs series in New Zealand, starting January 23. 

Pant, however, will be part of India A squad that will be taking on England Lions in a five-match unofficial ODI series, starting January 23 in Thiruvananthapuram.

Advertisement

