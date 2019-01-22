 
Rishabh Pant Named ICC Emerging Player Of The Year After Impressive Australia Tour

Updated: 22 January 2019 12:48 IST

Rishabh Pant had a great outing of Australia, scoring 350 runs in the four-Test series.

Rishabh Pant became the first Indian wicket-keeper to score a Test century in Australia. © AFP

Rishabh Pant was named the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Emerging Player Of The Year on Tuesday following an impressive show in India's first-ever Test series win in Australia. The 21-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman scored 350 runs in the four-match Test series that India won 2-1 to script history in 71 years and 11 attempts. With an unbeaten 159-run knock in the fourth Test in Sydney, Rishabh Pant became the first Indian wicket-keeper to score a Test century in Australia. Earlier, he equalled the record for the most catches taken in a Test with 11 against Australia in Adelaide in December.

The left-handed batsman displayed tremendous grit during the voting period and accumulated 537 runs with a century and two fifties in eight Tests in 2018.

Pant claimed 40 catches and two stumpings in the year. The young batsman scored 41 runs and took three catches in three ODIs, while he made 114 runs and grabbed two catches in eight T20Is.

The ICC announced the Test and ODI teams along with individual awards on Tuesday. Captain Virat Kohli swept all three top awards and was also named the captain of the Test and ODI teams of the year, both of which are highly dominated by Indian players.

Kohli became the first player in the history to win the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Cricketer of the Year, the ICC Men's Test Player of the Year and the ICC ODI Player of the Year awards following a successful 2018.

Pant and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah were the other two Indians in the ICC men's Test team of the year.

In the ODI team, vice-captain Rohit Sharma, spinner Kuldeep Yadav and Bumrah were featured along with skipper Kohli.

