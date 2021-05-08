Rishabh Pant took to Twitter on Saturday to announce that he will be making a monetary donation in a bid to support a foundation (Hemkunt Foundation) to help procure oxygen cylinders with beds, Covid relief kits and other assistance to those who are suffering with the current Covid crisis in the country. Pant penned a note on Twitter where he thanked the frontline workers for their tireless efforts in these testing times. "I am supporting the Hemkunt Foundation through a monetary donation that will help provide o2 cylinders with beds, Covid-relief kits and much more to those suffering across the country," Pant wrote in his note.

"I am especially keen to work with organisations providing medical aid and support to rural India and non-metro cities, which do not have the capacity of medical infrastructure than that of the major cities," he added.

Pant was leading the Delhi Capitals in the now-postponed Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Pant's franchise also reported one positive Covid case as their leg-spinner Amit Mishra contracted the virus on May 4.

In his note, the Delhi Capitals skipper urged his fans to donate in whichever way possible so that the help can reach the remote areas of the country.

"I urge everyone to contribute in their own way so that we can help reach the remotest parts of the country and spread awareness about COVID relief and vaccination programs being run by the central and state governments," Pant wrote.

The Delhi Capitals were leading the IPL 2021 points table before numerous Covid cases forced the BCCI and IPL Governing Council to unanimously postpone the T20 tournament indefinitely.