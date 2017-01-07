 
Rishabh Pant Gives a Glimpse of His Batting Prowess With Blistering Knock

Updated: 07 January 2017 11:49 IST

Rishabh Pant, playing for Reliance 1, cracked a 14-ball 43at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The left-hander's innings includedfive sixes and two boundaries

Rishabh Pant cracked a 14-ball 43 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. © PTI

Rishabh Pant, who was picked in India's T20I squad for the series against England, capped off a memorable day with a breezy knock in the 13th DY Patil T20 Cup on Friday. Pant, playing for Reliance 1, cracked a 14-ball 43 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The left-hander's innings included five sixes and two boundaries

It was this innings that set up Reliance 1's  three-wicket win over Tata Sports Club.

Not just Pant, but his India teammate Hardik Pandya was on fire too. The all-rounder scored a brisk 28-ball 36 with two sixes and a boundary.

Batting first, Tata Sports Club posted a decent 149-5 in 20 overs. Later, Reliance 1 lost wickets after Pant's blitzkrieg, but they managed to emerge winners in the end with 10 balls to spare.

India's ODI batsman Manish Pandey, playing on the adjoining University Ground at the same time, scored a 26-ball 30, but his side BPCL lost to DY Patil 'B' by a narrow two-wicket margin with just one ball to spare.

The tournament now takes a break on the weekend and the action will resume on January 9.

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : India Rishabh Pant Cricket
Highlights
  • Rishabh Pant was drafted into India's T20I squad on Friday
  • Pant's 14-ball 43 included 5 sixes and 2 fours
  • Rishabh Pant scored 972 runs from eight matches in Ranji Trophy 2016-17
