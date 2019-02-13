 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Rishabh Pant Calls Virender Sehwag An "Inspiration In Cricket And Babysitting"

Updated: 13 February 2019 13:21 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें தமிழில் படிக்க

Virender Sehwag's cheeky TV ad had got a reaction from Matthew Hayden.

Rishabh Pant Calls Virender Sehwag An "Inspiration In Cricket And Babysitting"
The television commercial refers to the on-field banter between Rishabh Pant and Tim Paine. © AFP

Rishabh Pant has come up with a hilarious reply to the latest television commercial where Virender Sehwag can be seen playing a babysitter. The former India opener featured in a promotional video for Australia's upcoming limited-overs tour of India, starting February 24. The television commercial refers to the on-field banter between Rishabh Pant and Tim Paine during the five-match Test series where the Australian Test captain asked the wicketkeeper batsman to babysit his kids. "Viru paaji showing me how to be better at cricket and babysitting an inspiration always!" Pant wrote on Twitter.

Rishabh Pant posed with Tim Paine's wife and kids when the two teams met during a party hosted at the Australian Prime Minister's official residence. Bonnie Paine took to Instagram to share a story of Pant with her kids and captioned it: "Best babysitter".

However, Sehwag's cheeky commercial did not go down well with Matthew Hayden. "#bewarned. Never take the Aussies for a joke Viru Boy, just remember who's babysitting the #worldcup trophy", the former Australian batsman tweeted.

As far as the series is concerned, the touring Australian side will face the hosts in two Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) and five One-day Internationals (ODIs).

The T20Is begin on 24th February in Visakhapatnam before moving to Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium for the second and final game of the series.

The five-match ODI series begins on 2nd March in Hyderabad with the following games to be played in Nagpur, Ranchi, Mohali and Delhi.

Australia, who will face India without Steve Smith and David Warner, were dealt a massive blow as left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc was also ruled out of the upcoming series in India with an injury.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli is expected to return to lead India after having been rested for two ODIs and the T20I series in New Zealand.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Rishabh Pant Virender Sehwag Tim Paine Matthew Hayden Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more NZ vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rishabh Pant has come up with a hilarious reply to the latest TV ad
  • Tim Paine had asked Rishabh Pant to babysit his kids
  • Rishabh Pant posed with Tim Paine's wife and kids
Related Articles
Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav Post Homecoming Pictures After Tour Down Under
Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav Post Homecoming Pictures After Tour Down Under
Rishabh Pant "Healthy Headache", Says Chief Selector Ahead Of World Cup
Rishabh Pant "Healthy Headache", Says Chief Selector Ahead Of World Cup
Shikhar Dhawan Heaps Praise On Rishabh Pant, Says "He Is An Asset For India"
Shikhar Dhawan Heaps Praise On Rishabh Pant, Says "He Is An Asset For India"
Rishabh Pant Attempts A Switch-Hit At The Nets Ahead Of T20I Series vs New Zealand. Watch
Rishabh Pant Attempts A Switch-Hit At The Nets Ahead Of T20I Series vs New Zealand. Watch
Ricky Ponting Heaps Praise On Rishabh Pant, Compares Him To Adam Gilchrist
Ricky Ponting Heaps Praise On Rishabh Pant, Compares Him To Adam Gilchrist
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 110
3 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 12 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.