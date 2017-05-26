Rishabh Pant Adds Swanky New SUV to His Garage, Photos Go Viral

Rishabh Pant is currently one of the hottest property in Indian cricket. The dashing left-hander, after making a mark at the ICC U-19 World Cup, established himself as a superstar batsman in the recently concluded Indian Premier League. Pant's ability to score runs at a brisk pace even drew praise from batting legend Sachin Tendulkar. Pant's 97-run knock against the Gujarat Lions was described by Tendulkar as one of the best innings in the history of the cash-rich league.

Pant, who failed to make the cut for India's Champions Trophy squad despite his IPL heroics, has now added a swanky new Mercedes SUV to his garage. The photos of Pant's new car have gone viral on the internet.

The wicket-keeper batsman accumulated a total of 366 runs in 14 IPL matches at an average of 26.14. Delhi Daredevils, who won just 6 out of their 14 matches, finished sixth on the points table.

Many felt that the 19-year-old should have been giving a run in the upcoming Champions Trophy. However, the selectors stated that MS Dhoni was still India's best bet behind the stumps.

With Dhoni nearing the end of his iconic career, Pant is bound to get a fair chance to not just impress the selectors but also cement his place in the side as the number one choice for wicketkeeper-batsman in the limited-overs format.