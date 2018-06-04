Rishabh Pant Accepts Fitness Challenge With A Unique Workout

It seems like Rishabh Pant has a singular and unprecedented way of going about things. The high-value wicketkeeper batsman has grown his fan base with his unusual yet highly-effective batting technique. His strong performances in IPL 2018 drew widespread praise from the entire cricketing fraternity. In a bid to make India fitter, Union Sports Minister, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore had launched a fitness challenge - ‘Hum Fit Toh India Fit’ - which in no time created a rage across social media platforms. The most recent addition to the fitness challenge is Pant, who took up the challenge in an unconventional way. Unlike others, the young Indian cricketer did not choose the gym to showcase his favorite workout. Instead, he posted a video of himself undertaking a trek.

This fitness wave started last week when Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore nominated Virat Kohli along with Hrithik Roshan and Saina Nehwal to join into the '#HumFitTohIndiaFit' challenge.

Since then the likes of Virat Kohli, Saina Nehwal, Hrithik Roshan and Anushka Sharma have been quick to accept the challenge by showcasing, on camera, workout routines that keep them in shape.

Kohli was the first to accept the challenge by performing an exacting workout and going on to further challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi, MS Dhoni and wife Anushka. Another Indian cricketer Suresh Raina was also seen doing an exercise routine in the gym.

Meanwhile, Pant had a breathtaking IPL 2018 for Delhi Daredevils this season. Although his team finished at the bottom of the points table, Pant put in superlative performances throughout the season.

Pant ended the season as the second highest run-getter by making a grand total of 684 runs in 14 matches at an average of 52.61 and a brilliant strike rate of 173.60. This included five fifties and a century.

His growing talent and outstanding performance helped Pant bag IPL 2018's 'Emerging Player Award'.