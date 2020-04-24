Ricky Ponting Shares Image Of Bat He Used In "Proudest" Knock Of His Career

Ricky Ponting , the former Australian captain has been consistently sharing memories from his playing days on social media for fans. In his latest tweet, Ponting shared an image of his bat which he had used to score 156 against England during the Ashes in 2005. He captioned his tweet saying, "In the back half of my career I marked the hundreds that I made on the handle of bats under the grip. This is the bat I used when I made 156 against England at Manchester in the 2005 Ashes . It's probably the innings I'm most proud of from my whole career".

In the back half of my career I marked the hundreds I made on the handle of my bats under the grip.



This is the bat I used when I made 156 against England at Manchester in the 2005 Ashes. It's probably the innings I'm most proud of from my whole career. pic.twitter.com/Lqft2w9ad9 — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) April 24, 2020

Ponting's knock came in the second innings of the Test match and was studded with 16 boundaries and a six. It helped his team draw the third Test match of Ashes back in 2005.

Earlier in the month, Ricky Ponting had shared a video of Shoaib Akhtar bowling against him. He termed Akhtar's spell as the fastest that he had faced in his career. Shoaib Akhtar had also responded to his tweet and said, "Only @RickyPonting could have played it like this. He was the bravest. @JustinLanger8 definitely wanted to stay at the non-striker end. Lol".

Ricky Ponting is one of the most successful Australian captains to have ever played the game. Under Ponting's leadership, Australia went on to win the 50 over world cup back in 2003 and 2007.

Ricky Ponting's final international match was against South Africa in a Test match at Perth in 2012. During his career, Ponting featured in 168 Test matches and 375 ODI's along with 17 T20I's for his country.