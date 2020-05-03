Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Australia "Weren't Good Enough", Recalls Ricky Ponting While Sharing 1998 Commonwealth Games Jacket Picture

Updated: 03 May 2020 15:04 IST

Ricky Ponting recalled that the gold medal match in 1998 Commonwealth Games was one of the few occasions where Australia "weren't good enough in a big tournament".

Remembering the loss at the hands of South Africa in Kuala Lumpur Commonwealth Games in 1998, former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting on Sunday shared a picture of his jacket that he used in the event. Taking to Twitter Ponting posted a picture and captioned the post, "Found my jacket from the Kuala Lumpur Commonwealth Games in 1998. One of the few occasions we weren't good enough in a big tournament, South Africa outplayed us in the gold medal game."

In the gold medal match, Shaun Pollock-led side outclassed Australia by four wickets with 24 balls remaining.

South Africa won the toss and asked Aussies to bat first. The team from Down Under was only able to post a total of 183, thanks to skipper Steve Waugh's unbeaten knock of 90 runs. Ponting failed to leave his impression on the scoreboard and was sent back to the pavilion after scoring just two runs.

Chasing 184, Mike Rindel and Jacques Kallis guided South Africa to a comfortable victory in 46th over. Rindel amassed 67 runs while Kallis scored 44 runs. Australia settled with a silver medal in the competition while New Zealand bagged the bronze medal.

For the first time, cricket was included in the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Malaysia. Matches were played over 50 overs and had List A status rather than full One Day Internationals.

However, now in Birmingham CWG 2022 women's T20 cricket has been included and eight teams will compete for the coveted gold medal.

The ICC will be responsible for the competition terms and the conduct of cricket, by way of providing match officials and ensuring matches are played as per the laws of the game.

The Birmingham 2022 Games will take place in England from July 27 to August 7, 2022, and will see 4,500 athletes competing at across 18 sports.

Highlights
  • Ricky Ponting shared a picture of his jacket from 1998 Commonwealth Games
  • Ponting recalled the loss against South Africa in the gold medal match
  • Ponting said, " weren't good enough in a big tournament"
