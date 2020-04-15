Ricky Ponting , the former Australian captain, has kept his fans engaged on social media as the world fights against coronavirus. Ponting has been actively sharing videos from his career and the most recent clip is a spell from Shoaib Akhtar. In his latest tweet, Ponting wrote, "Got plenty of questions the other day after calling the Flintoff over the best I'd faced. This from @shoaib100mph was the fastest spell that I'd ever faced and trust me Justin wasn't backing up too far at the other end".

This from @shoaib100mph was the fastest spell I'd ever faced and trust me Justin wasn't backing up too far at the other end.

Shoaib Akhtar responded to Ricky Ponting's tweet and said, "Only @RickyPonting could have played it like this. He was the bravest. @JustinLanger8 definitely wanted to stay at the non-striker end. Lol"

Earlier in the month, Ponting had shared a video from the Ashes series in 2005, where he was facing Andrew Flintoff's bowling. The right-handed batsman had called that particular over the best that he had ever faced. During the over from Flintoff, Ricky Ponting looked clueless and was eventually dismissed by the all-rounder.

Ricky Ponting is one of the most successful captains in Australian cricket's history. He led his team to two World Cup titles back in 2003 and 2007. Ponting retired from international cricket in 2012 after featuring in 168 Test matches and 375 ODI games for his country. He also played 17 T20Is during his career.

The retired Aussie captain was the mentor of the Mumbai Indians team during 2015 and helped them win their second IPL title.

The former Australian captain has been spending time with his family as all sporting events have come to a halt. Cricket much like other sports has taken a backseat as countries around the globe fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Australia is set to host the T20 World Cup in October this year and ICC and other cricket boards will be hoping that the tournament can go on smoothly.