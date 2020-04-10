Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Andrew Flintoff's Over In Ashes 2005 Was "Best He Ever Faced" In His Career, Says Ricky Ponting

Updated: 10 April 2020 16:09 IST

Andrew Flintoff had a sensational Ashes series in 2005, excelling with both bat and ball.

Andrew Flintoffs Over In Ashes 2005 Was "Best He Ever Faced" In His Career, Says Ricky Ponting
Andrew Flintoff was at his best during the Ashes 2005. © Twitter

Ricky Ponting, the former Australian captain, has been active on social media and keeps his fans entertained with his posts. Ponting has been sharing memories from his cricketing career. Recently, Ricky Ponting retweeted a video shared by England cricket's official Twitter handle. In the video shared by English Cricket, former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff can be seen in the middle of a majestic spell of fast bowling against Ricky Ponting. To this, Ricky Ponting in his tweet wrote, "Best over I ever faced. Class Reverse swing at 90odd mph".

During the 2005 Ashes, Andrew Flintoff was the star performer for his team. The fast-bowling all-rounder was good both with bat and ball and helped his team win the Ashes for the first time since 1989. Flintoff with 24 wickets in the series was the highest wicket-taker for his country.

He was also good with the bat as he scored a crucial 102 in the first innings of the fourth Test match which helped England win the Test match and the Ashes.

Flintoff played 79 Test matches and scored 3,845 runs with an average of 31.78. He was good with the ball as well and scalped 226 wickets with an economy rate of 2.97.

Andrew Flintoff played 141 One-day Internationals for his country. He scored 3,394 runs with an average of 32.02. Talking about his bowling, Flintoff took 169 wickets with an economy rate of 4.4 in the shorter format of the game. He featured in 7 T20Is as well.

Flintoff's teammate Kevin Pietersen also left a lasting impression among fans during the Ashes 2005. Kevin Pietersen scored 473 runs and became the highest run-scorer of the series.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Ricky Ponting Andrew Flintoff Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Andrew Flintoff was in tremendous form during Ashes 2005
  • Flintoff troubled Australian batsmen throughout the series
  • England won the Ashes for the first time in 2005 since 1989
Related Articles
Ricky Ponting Showcases His "Favourite Piece Of Memorabilia" On Twitter
Ricky Ponting Showcases His "Favourite Piece Of Memorabilia" On Twitter
Ricky Ponting Was "A Different Ballgame Altogether": Rohit Sharma On His Favourite Coach
Ricky Ponting Was "A Different Ballgame Altogether": Rohit Sharma On His Favourite Coach
"Wheres The Spring?" Indian Fans Troll Ricky Ponting After He Tweets Image Of 2003 World Cup Bat
"Where's The Spring?" Indian Fans Troll Ricky Ponting After He Tweets Image Of 2003 World Cup Bat
Twitter Disagrees With Kevin Pietersens Choice Of Batsman With Best Pull Shot
Twitter Disagrees With Kevin Pietersen's Choice Of Batsman With Best Pull Shot
Monkeygate Was Lowest Point As Australia Captain, Says Ricky Ponting
Monkeygate Was Lowest Point As Australia Captain, Says Ricky Ponting
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.