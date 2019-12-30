 
Ricky Ponting Picks Virat Kohli Captain Of His Test Team Of The Decade But Fans Still Unhappy. Here's Why

Updated: 30 December 2019 15:15 IST

Ricky Ponting faced criticism from fans on Twitter after he named his Test team of the decade.

Ricky Ponting named his Test team of the decade. © AFP

Virat Kohli, who will finish 2019 as the leading run-getter in Tests, ODIs and T20Is combined, is the only Indian cricketer to feature in Ricky Ponting's Test team of the decade. Ricky Ponting took to Twitter to share his Test team of the 2010's on Monday. Ponting named Virat Kohli as the captain of his side, but the fans were not happy with Ponting's overall selection. The former Australia captain was criticised by the fans for picking seven players out of 11 from Australia and England.

"7/11 men are from Aus and Eng (team ranked at 4 and 5). Only 1 man from the world's #1 test team. Alright then," a fan tweeted.

"Disagree. Broad and Anderson won't perform in Subcontinent...Also, Ashwin is wayyyy better than Lyon," another one joined in.

In his Test team of the decade, Ponting has paired former England captain Alastair Cook with David Warner for the opening role. Steve Smith, who made an impressive return to Test cricket in the Ashes, has also made the cut in the former Australia captain's list.

To strengthen the batting department, he also picked New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson in his team.

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara is the lone wicketkeeping option while England's World Cup hero Ben Stokes is the only all-rounder in the XI picked by Ricky Ponting.

South Africa's Dale Steyn and England's new-ball pair of James Anderson and Stuart Broad are picked by Ponting to handle the fast bowling department.

The 45-year-old included Nathan Lyon as the lone spin option in his team.

Interestingly, Ponting's team did not feature Ravichandran Ashwin, who was picked in Wisden's Test team of the decade.

Ponting's Test team of the decade: David Warner, Alastair Cook, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, Virat Kohli (c), Kumar Sangakkara (wk), Ben Stokes, Dale Steyn, Nathan Lyon, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team Ricky Ponting Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Steven Peter Devereux Smith Steven Smith Kumar Sangakkara Kumar Sangakkara Cricket
Highlights
  • Ricky Ponting named his Test team of the decade
  • Ponting picked Virat Kohli as the captain of his team
  • Fans criticised the former Australia captain for his picks
