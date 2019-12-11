Ricky Ponting Makes Debut On Twitter, Instagram; Posts Pictures From Net Session With Son

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting made his debut on Instagram and Twitter with a post of net session with his son Fletcher. Ricky Ponting already had a profile on Facebook. Announcing his debut on Twitter and Instagram, Ricky Ponting on his Facebook account wrote, "A day of firsts; I'm finally on Twitter and Instagram, and the first net with my son Fletcher". Additionally, he also posted the links to his Instagram and Twitter accounts, along with the pictures from the first net session with Fletcher.

Ponting, 44, made 168 appearances in Tests, 375 in One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 17 in Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) for Australia from 1995 to 2012.

He scored 13378 runs in Tests at an average of 51.85. In ODIs, he scored 13704 at an average of 42.03, which included 30 centuries and 82 half-centuries. In the shortest format, Ponting scored 401 runs at an average of 28.64.

Apart from leading Australia to World Cup triumphs in 2003 and 2007, Ponting also led his national team to Champions Trophy wins in 2006 and 2009. He was also appointed Australia's assistant coach for World Cup 2019.

Among individual honours, Ponting had won the ICC Player of the Year in 2006 and 2007, ICC Test Player of the Year in 2003, 2004 and 2006, One-Day International Player of the Year in 2002, Allan Border Medal in 2004, 2006, 2007 and 2009.