 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Ricky Ponting Believes This Was The Reason Behind Sandpaper Gate Fiasco

Updated: 13 February 2020 16:09 IST

Steve Smith and David Warner were handed a one-year suspension by Cricket Australia while Bancroft was banned for nine months for their involvement in Sandpaper fiasco.

Ricky Ponting Believes This Was The Reason Behind Sandpaper Gate Fiasco
Ricky Ponting gave an outsider's view" on the infamous sandpaper fiasco. © AFP

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting believes the Steve Smith-led side did not have enough experienced players to say "no" and as a result they were involved in the infamous Cape Town ball-tampering scandal which took place in 2018. According to Ponting, the road leading Australia to the Newlands scandal had started years before when he became fearful of a decline in the level of senior experience around the national team.

"I was a bit worried that with a lot of the experience going out of our team at the same time, that there would be a bit of a void left with experienced players to be able to say 'no' basically," Ponting was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo during a fund-raising dinner for the Chappell Foundation at the SCG.

"If I look at where things got at Cape Town, I just don't think there were enough people around that team to say 'no' to some of those guys. Things got completely out of control.

"That's very much an outsider's view on it. I had nothing to do with the team really until the last couple of years around some T20 cricket and the World Cup last year," he added.

In March 2018, during the third Test match against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town, Cameron Bancroft was caught by television cameras trying to rough up one side of the ball with sandpaper to make it reverse. Following the incident, Smith and David Warner were handed a one-year suspension by Cricket Australia while Bancroft was banned for nine months.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Ricky Ponting David Andrew Warner David Warner Steven Peter Devereux Smith Steven Smith Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • In 2018, Bancroft was caught by TV cameras using sandpaper on the ball
  • Following the incident, Smith and Warner were handed a 1-year suspension
  • Bancroft was banned for nine months by Cricket Australia
Related Articles
Brian Laras Batting Brilliance, Sachin Tendulkars Special Over Help Charity Match Raise Money For Bushfire Relief
Brian Lara's Batting Brilliance, Sachin Tendulkar's Special Over Help Charity Match Raise Money For Bushfire Relief
Watch: Ricky Pontings Audacious One-Handed Flick Off Courtney Walshs Bowling In Bushfire Bash
Watch: Ricky Ponting's Audacious One-Handed Flick Off Courtney Walsh's Bowling In Bushfire Bash
Bushfire Bash Ponting XI vs Gilchrist XI: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Bushfire Bash Ponting XI vs Gilchrist XI: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
"Something About Him": Sachin Tendulkar Names Australian Batsman Who Resembles Him
"Something About Him": Sachin Tendulkar Names Australian Batsman Who Resembles Him
Ricky Ponting Reveals How He Got His Nickname "Punter"
Ricky Ponting Reveals How He Got His Nickname "Punter"
Advertisement

Advertisement

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.