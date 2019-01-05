Richard Pybus Appointed Interim Windies Head Coach

Windies Cricket on Friday announced the appointment of Richard Pybus as the interim head coach of the men's team. The appointment has been made ahead of the upcoming three-match Test series against England scheduled to commence from January 23 in Barbados. Along with the England series, Pybus will be in charge of the Windies team for triangular Series in Ireland, the 2019 Cricket World Cup and India's tour of Windies in July-August. The 54-year-old was earlier the director of cricket for Windies from 2013 to 2016.

"I am really looking forward to working with Jason and the Test and ODI teams, as well as Carlos and the T20I team, as we continue to build Windies cricket," an elated Richard Pybus was quoted as saying windiescricket.com.

"We've got a great home series against England coming up. England are a high-quality side who will be an excellent test of the team in our home conditions, Pybus added.

Pybus, who has had previous coaching experience with Pakistan, Bangladesh, and South Africa also said that the cricket World Cup is on the region's mind and the team will be looking to use the England Series and Ireland Triangular to build into that.

"Richard comes into the role with previous international experience having worked with both Pakistan and Bangladesh. Due to his current and previous involvement in CWI, he possesses a good working knowledge of both players and coaches as the team prepares for important home series against England and India with the 2019 World Cup to be played between those series," said Director of Cricket, Jimmy Adams on Pybus' appointment.

Windies are still looking for a long-term head coach after former Australia batsman Stuart Law announced his resignation last September to become head coach of Middlesex.

(With AFP Inputs)