Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, R Ashwin Wish Their Followers On 69th Republic Day

Updated: 26 January 2018 12:59 IST

India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and R Ashwin also took to Twitter and wished their followers on country's 69th Republic Day.

Cricketers sent out their wishes on 69th Republic Day © Twitter

Former India cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh took to social media and wished their followers on the occasion of country's 69th Republic day. Apart from them, current India cricketers Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal too sent out their wishes on Twitter. Early on Friday, India Under-19 team made everyone proud on this special day by defeating Bangladesh by 131 runs in World Cup. The team will now face arch-rivals Pakistan in the semi-final of the tournament. On the eve of country's 69th Republic day, former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was also conferred with prestigious Padma Bhushan, the country's third highest civilian award. Multiple billiards world champion Pankaj Advani was also chosen for the award.

Besides the duo, 2017 World Weightlifting Champion in the 48kg category, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu and former Asian Games gold medallist tennis player Somdev Devvarman were conferred with the Padma Shri award. Besides, ace men's singles shuttler Kidambi Srikanth also won the Padma Shri along side India's first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar.

 

R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal too expressed their wishes on Twitter.

Republic Day is celebrated to mark the day when India formally adopted the constitution and became an independent republic. The main celebration of Republic Day involves a parade in the national capital which starts from the iconic India Gate and carries on along the Rajpath. The parade includes marching contingents, various tableaux and performances showcasing the different cultures of the country.

India adopted the constitution on November 26, 1949, which came into force on January 26, 1950, marking the country's first Republic Day. It is one of the three national holidays celebrated in India along with Independence Day (August 15) and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2)

Highlights
  • Cricketers wished their followers on country's 69th Republic Day
  • Wishing everyone a very happy 69th Republic Day: Sachin
  • Early on Friday, India beat Bangladesh in U-19 World Cup to enter semis
