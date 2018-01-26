Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, R Ashwin Wish Their Followers On 69th Republic Day

Former India cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh took to social media and wished their followers on the occasion of country's 69th Republic day. Apart from them, current India cricketers Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal too sent out their wishes on Twitter. Early on Friday, India Under-19 team made everyone proud on this special day by defeating Bangladesh by 131 runs in World Cup. The team will now face arch-rivals Pakistan in the semi-final of the tournament. On the eve of country's 69th Republic day, former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was also conferred with prestigious Padma Bhushan, the country's third highest civilian award. Multiple billiards world champion Pankaj Advani was also chosen for the award.