Real Madrid Fan Kedar Jadhav Wants To Follow New Club, Asks Fans For Advice

Updated: 10 November 2018 16:35 IST

Kedar Jadhav said that he supported Real Madrid for a long time due to their former talisman Cristiano Ronaldo.

Kedar Jadhav is not part of Team India's Twenty20 International (T20I) set-up. © Instagram

All-rounder Kedar Jadhav, who is not part of Team India's Twenty20 International (T20I) set-up against the Windies, has been enjoying his break with some interactive session with his fans on Twitter. On Friday, Kedar Jadhav in a tweet revealed that he had been a fan of three-peat Champions League winners Real Madrid due to Cristiano Ronaldo. However, with the departure of Portuguese superstar to Juventus, the 33-year-old asked fans for advice on which teams he should follow among -- Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea.

Among the first to reply was Kedar's Chennai Super Kings teammate Sam Billings.

Billings suggested that the Indian cricketer should start following English football giants Manchester United.

Kedar has been a part of the Chennai outfit in the lucrative IPL since the previous edition. He had earlier represented the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Daredevils.

Kedar, who had earlier been included for the final two One-Day Internationls (ODIs) at home against the Windies has been omitted from all three formats of the squad, which will tour Australia. He had been excluded from the first three ODIs due fitness issue.

With an experience of 48 matches in the 50-over format, Kedar averages 42.09 with a high score of 120. He has also scalped 22 wickets in ODIs with his best figures of three for 23 coming against arch-rivals Pakistan during the Asia Cup 2018.

In first-class cricket, while playing for Maharashtra, Kedar has represented the state on 74 occasions. He has 4,945 runs in this format of the game.

Topics : India Cricket Team Kedar Jadhav Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo Cricket
