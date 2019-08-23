 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Royal Challengers Bangalore Appoint Mike Hesson As Director Of Cricket, Simon Katich As Head Coach

Updated: 23 August 2019 20:35 IST

Mike Hesson was roped in as director of cricket and Simon Katich as head coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore as they parted ways with Gary Kirsten and Ashish Nehra.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Appoint Mike Hesson As Director Of Cricket, Simon Katich As Head Coach
Mike Hesson coached New Zealand cricket team between 2012 and 2018. © AFP

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have roped in Mike Hesson as their director of cricket on Friday. RCB also announced that they will be replacing Gary Kirsten with former Australia player Simon Katich. RCB took to Twitter on Friday to announce the decision. "We are happy to announce Simon Katich as the new Head Coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Simon will be in charge of inculcating a high-performance culture within the team," the tweet read. RCB finished at the bottom of the points table in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019, recording just five wins out of the 14 matches. 

Mike Hesson was in contention to become the head coach of Indian cricket team but the Cricket Advisory Committee comprising of Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy reappointed Ravi Shastri as the coach

"Simon Katich as Head Coach will inculcate the high-performance culture in the team," RCB said in a statement.

Hesson's responsibilities will include "defining policy, strategy, programs, scouting, performance management and bringing in best practices throughout all aspects of the RCB's cricketing pathway", it added.

The 44-year-old Hesson, who coached the Black Caps between 2012 and 2018, narrowly missed out on the India job to Ravi Shastri who last Friday was given a two-year extension until the end of the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Kirsten and former India paceman Ashish Nehra, who was Bangalore's bowling coach, will vacate their positions after two years in charge.

"As a result of this restructuring exercise, we will be moving to a single coach model. Consequently, we would like to thank Gary Kirsten and Ashish Nehra for their contribution over the past two seasons," said RCB.

The Virat Kohli-led Bangalore ended at the bottom of the eight-team table in this year's IPL, won by Mumbai Indians.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Royal Challengers Bangalore Royal Challengers Bangalore Gary Kirsten Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Mike Hesson appointed as director of cricket of RCB
  • Simon Katich will replace Gary Kirsten as head coach of the team
  • Gary Kirsten and Ashish Nehra will vacate their positions after two years
Related Articles
Shivam Dube Reveals How AB de Villiers
Shivam Dube Reveals How AB de Villiers' Tips Helped Him Face Tough Situations
"Devastated" Vijay Mallya Reacts To RCB
"Devastated" Vijay Mallya Reacts To RCB's Last-Place Finish In IPL 2019
IPL Management Will Look Into Umpire Nigel Llong
IPL Management Will Look Into Umpire Nigel Llong's Act: CoA Member
Umpire Nigel Llong In Trouble For Allegedly Kicking Door After Row With Virat Kohli
Umpire Nigel Llong In Trouble For Allegedly Kicking Door After Row With Virat Kohli
Dominic Cork Praises Speedster Navdeep Saini, Sees Him As India Material
Dominic Cork Praises Speedster Navdeep Saini, Sees Him As India Material
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 19 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.