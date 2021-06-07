Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is one of the leading style icons among Indian cricketers currently. Jadeja is as bold with his fashion sense as he is on the pitch and the left-hander often sets new trends with either his clothing or how he grooms and styles his hair and beard. On Monday, Jadeja took to Twitter to share his latest picture, where he can be seen matching his black jeans with a black t-shirt. "Confidence Level: Selfie with no Filter," he captioned the post.

Jadeja is currently in Southampton with the rest of India's Test squad. They are currently quarantining at their hotel at the Ageas Bowl, where they will take on New Zealand in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship starting on June 18.

New Zealand will join their opponents for the marquee clash after their two-Test series against England.

Jadeja is also part of the Indian squad that will face England in a five-Test series starting from August.

India and England will face off at Trent Bridge, Lord's, Headingley, Oval and Old Trafford.

Jadeja picked up an injury during India's tour of Australia and missed the Test, T20I and ODI series at home against England.

The all-rounder returned to action during the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League, which was brought to an abrupt halt on May 4 due to rising number of COVID-19 cases inside the tournament bio-bubble.

Jadeja was one of Chennai Super Kings' best players before the season was suspended, with the MS Dhoni-led team at second place in the IPL 2021 points table.

IPL 2021 is slated to be completed in the United Arab Emirates between September and October.