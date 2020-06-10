Ravindra Jadeja took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a picture of him with India captain Virat Kohli. In the picture, Jadeja can be seen staring at Kohli as the India captain signals for a DRS. Ravindra Jadeja posted the picture with a funny caption. "Dekho bhai meine nai bola hai review lene ko @virat.kohli #DRS #skipper," Jadeja captioned the image. Soon after the all-rounder posted the picture on Instagram, Virat Kohli tried to troll Jadeja and said that all-rounder's doubts pop up only after he goes for a DRS call. "Tujhe toh hamesha out hi lagta hai. Review lene ke baad sab doubts aate hain tujhe," Kohli left a comment with a laughing emoji.

Jadeja, continuing the banter, took the cake with his cheeky reply to the Indian skipper's troll.

"Ab 15 seconds k baad bataunga," Jadeja replied.

If a team wants to challenge the on-field decision, they get 15 seconds to make up their mind on whether they want to go for a DRS call or not.

While both Indian players were engaged in a funny banter on Instagram, former England captain Michael Vaughan complimented Jadeja and said that he has a better beard than Kohli.

"You have a better beard Rockstar," Vaughan commented on Jadeja's post.

Both Kohli and Jadeja have been quite active on social media during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

Both Kohli and Jadeja would have been busy strategising their game plans to counter each other's strengths for their clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) postponed the tournament indefinitely as a precautionary measure.