Ravindra Jadeja took to Instagram to share a picture of former India captain MS Dhoni. Jadeja, who plays under MS Dhoni for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), wrote a few words to describe the picture and called the former India skipper his big brother. "Tumhari nazron mein humne dekha ... ajab si chhahat jalak rahi hai @mahi7781 #bigbrother #rajputboys," Jadeja captioned the image on Instagram. In the picture, Dhoni can be seen looking at a photo of Jadeja where the all-rounder is celebrating his performance where he bagged three wickets for 18 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2018.

Soon after the all-rounder posted the picture, fans flooded the comments section with messages for Dhoni.

"Only one king in cricket @mahi7781," a fan said.

"I miss m.s dhoni," another one joined in.

"Best captain & wk @mahi7781 , best fielder & all-rounder @royalnavghan," a user praised both Dhoni and Jadeja.

Jadeja, much like other cricketers, has been active on social media during the ongoing forced break from the game due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, Jadeja posted a picture of him with Virat Kohli and tried to troll the India captain over their disagreement on a DRS call.

"Dekho bhai meine nai bola hai review lene ko@virat.kohli #DRS #skipper," Jadeja had captioned his post.

In reply, Kohli came up with a cheeky reply and said that the all-rounder's doubts pop-up after he goes for a DRS call.

"Tujhe toh hamesha out hi lagta hai. Review lene ke baad sab doubts aate hain tujhe," Kohli left a comment with a laughing emoji.

However, it was Jadeja who took the cake with a cheeky reply of his own.

"Ab 15 seconds k baad bataunga," Jadeja replied.

If a team wants to challenge the on-field decision, they get 15 seconds to make up their mind on whether they want to go for a DRS call or not.